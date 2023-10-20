Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is $174.71, which is $12.71 above the current market price. The public float for DUOL is 34.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUOL on October 20, 2023 was 509.89K shares.

DUOL) stock’s latest price update

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL)’s stock price has plunge by -8.08relation to previous closing price of 166.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Duolingo has revolutionized the personal language learning market. The company’s solid growth rate and burgeoning profitability could generate sustainable shareholder value.

DUOL’s Market Performance

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has experienced a -12.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.48% drop in the past month, and a 2.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for DUOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.30% for DUOL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.59% for the last 200 days.

DUOL Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.27. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 115.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $169.39 back on Oct 09. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,804,323 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $5,081,700 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Duolingo Inc, sale 9,974 shares at $168.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 3,834,323 shares at $1,676,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -5.55, with -4.07 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.