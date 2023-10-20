Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has seen a 1.47% increase in the past week, with a -5.93% drop in the past month, and a -20.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for DNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.64% for DNB’s stock, with a -15.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) is $14.62, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for DNB is 242.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNB on October 20, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

DNB) stock’s latest price update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 9.72. However, the company has experienced a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2023 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Dun & Bradstreet will release third quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on November 1, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will follow.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNB Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc saw -21.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from PIETRONTONE ANTHONY JR, who sale 28,532 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Aug 29. After this action, PIETRONTONE ANTHONY JR now owns 74,049 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, valued at $311,986 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sale 13,657,926 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 35,921,845 shares at $151,807,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.