Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Dominion Energy Inc (D) has gone down by -2.19% for the week, with a -15.28% drop in the past month and a -24.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for D. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.45% for D’s stock, with a -23.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) is 15.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for D is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Dominion Energy Inc (D) is $48.69, which is $10.13 above the current market price. The public float for D is 835.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On October 20, 2023, D’s average trading volume was 4.97M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.29 in relation to its previous close of 40.76. However, the company has experienced a -2.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-18 that CNBC’s Pippa Stevens joins ‘Power Lunch’ to report on Dominion Energy’s offshore wind site.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $46 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

D Trading at -12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.11. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw -33.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from STORY SUSAN N, who purchase 54 shares at the price of $53.70 back on Jun 20. After this action, STORY SUSAN N now owns 22,162 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $2,900 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the Exec. Vice President and COO of Dominion Energy Inc, sale 6,250 shares at $49.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 100,115 shares at $307,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 8.23, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 165.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dominion Energy Inc (D) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.