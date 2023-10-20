DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has dropped by -2.74 compared to previous close of 10.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Most REITs are today undervalued. But that does not mean that all REITs are worth buying. On the contrary! I discuss 2 popular REITs that I would sell today.

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) is above average at 10.58x. The 36-month beta value for DHT is also noteworthy at -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for DHT is $12.51, which is $2.27 above than the current price. The public float for DHT is 135.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on October 20, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has seen a 2.80% increase in the past week, with a 9.78% rise in the past month, and a 21.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for DHT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for DHT’s stock, with a 12.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DHT Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 20.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 15.82, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.