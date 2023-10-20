Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has seen a -3.49% decrease in the past week, with a -4.39% drop in the past month, and a -9.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for DB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.56% for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DB is $14.38, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.92B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for DB on October 20, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.97 in relation to previous closing price of 10.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-19 that Deutsche Bank has set emissions reduction targets for loans to clients in the coal mining, cement and shipping sectors and now has a net-zero plan for 55% of its financed emissions, its chief sustainability officer told Reuters.

DB Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw -11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 8.12, with 0.37 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.