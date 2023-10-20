Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DDOG stock has gone down by -0.26%, with a monthly decline of -4.67% and a quarterly plunge of -20.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Datadog Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for DDOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.41% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for DDOG is $105.65, which is $18.54 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 265.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for DDOG on October 20, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has decreased by -0.61 when compared to last closing price of 88.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that Datadog, Inc. is experiencing a slowdown in its growth trajectory, despite its robust fundamentals and innovative product offerings. The recent decline in customer adoption rates raises concerns about the company’s future prospects in the volatile market. Evaluating its current valuation at 68x forward earnings, I am uncertain whether Datadog’s anticipated 25% CAGR justifies the premium.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $105 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.41. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sale 85,637 shares at the price of $90.08 back on Oct 11. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 317,784 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $7,713,888 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $90.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 260,617 shares at $901,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.