Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYCC is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYCC is $13.67, which is $13.03 above the current price. The public float for CYCC is 10.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYCC on October 20, 2023 was 122.89K shares.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.75, however, the company has experienced a 42.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that MNTX, PGNY, GFF, RKDA and CYCC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 17, 2023.

CYCC’s Market Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has experienced a 42.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 95.14% rise in the past month, and a -11.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.64% for CYCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.80% for CYCC’s stock, with a 1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at 56.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.29%, as shares surge +92.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC rose by +42.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4383. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -119.32, with -91.79 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -23.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.