Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, CRWD stock has gone down by -1.62%, with a monthly gain of 12.59% and a quarterly surge of 22.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for CRWD’s stock, with a 32.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRWD is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) is $196.31, which is $9.36 above the current market price. The public float for CRWD is 218.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On October 20, 2023, CRWD’s average trading volume was 3.42M shares.

CRWD) stock’s latest price update

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD)’s stock price has dropped by -1.74 in relation to previous closing price of 187.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-19 that Some of the cybersecurity sector’s biggest winners this year can keep powering higher, according to a Jefferies analyst who shook up his ratings on a handful of key stocks Thursday.

CRWD Trading at 12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.53. In addition, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc saw 75.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $185.25 back on Oct 11. After this action, AUSTIN ROXANNE S now owns 17,656 shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, valued at $926,250 using the latest closing price.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S, the Director of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $185.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that AUSTIN ROXANNE S is holding 22,656 shares at $925,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.36 for the present operating margin

+73.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stands at -8.18. The total capital return value is set at -9.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -1.93 for asset returns.

Based on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.