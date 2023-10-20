Coty Inc (COTY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coty Inc (COTY) by analysts is $12.89, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for COTY is 355.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.12% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of COTY was 4.87M shares.

COTY) stock’s latest price update

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.43 in relation to its previous close of 9.77. However, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Coty (COTY) stood at $9.77, denoting a -1.81% change from the preceding trading day.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY’s stock has risen by 2.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.62% and a quarterly drop of -20.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Coty Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.23% for COTY’s stock, with a -14.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at -13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -21.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Coty Inc saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Parize Isabelle, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Oct 09. After this action, Parize Isabelle now owns 61,500 shares of Coty Inc, valued at $50,138 using the latest closing price.

Parize Isabelle, the Director of Coty Inc, purchase 20,500 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Parize Isabelle is holding 56,725 shares at $210,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at +9.15. Equity return is now at value 14.59, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coty Inc (COTY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.