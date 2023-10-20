Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stock Faces 2.14% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, ED stock has gone up by 0.34%, with a monthly decline of -4.19% and a quarterly plunge of -9.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Consolidated Edison, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of -5.72% for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ED is $88.00, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for ED on October 20, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has decreased by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 88.28. However, the company has seen a 0.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Consolidated Edison (ED) makes a strong case for investment, given its earnings growth prospects, strong return on equity and ability to increase shareholders’ value.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $94 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.98. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 158 shares at the price of $85.53 back on Sep 29. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,641 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $13,493 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison, Inc., purchase 81 shares at $85.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,966 shares at $6,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 3.82 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.