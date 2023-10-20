Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc’s (CNSL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CNSL stock has gone up by 16.57%, with a monthly gain of 16.57% and a quarterly surge of 10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.91% for CNSL’s stock, with a 13.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CNSL is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for CNSL is $3.88, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for CNSL is 74.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume for CNSL on October 20, 2023 was 499.87K shares.

CNSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL) has surged by 0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 4.11, but the company has seen a 16.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-16 that Affiliates of a private equity firm are taking the company private. Consolidated is running up against obstacles in completing its fiber expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CNSL Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +15.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL rose by +16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc saw 14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc stands at -14.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.59. Equity return is now at value -23.74, with -5.23 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 209.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.64. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 303.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.