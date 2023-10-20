Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CDAQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDAQ is 20.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CDAQ was 371.75K shares.

CDAQ) stock’s latest price update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CDAQ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 10.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDAQ’s Market Performance

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ) has seen a -0.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.19% gain in the past month and a 2.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for CDAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for CDAQ’s stock, with a 3.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDAQ Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAQ fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Compass Digital Acquisition Corp saw 4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAQ

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58. Equity return is now at value 3.59, with 3.41 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.