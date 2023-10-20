Cloudflare Inc (NET) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for NET is 288.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NET on October 20, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.58 in relation to its previous close of 62.43. However, the company has experienced a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Cloudflare (NET) reachead $64.63 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.76% change compared to its last close.

NET’s Market Performance

Cloudflare Inc (NET) has seen a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.63% gain in the past month and a -5.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for NET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.50% for NET stock, with a simple moving average of 5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NET Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.57. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 38.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from SEIFERT THOMAS J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $63.03 back on Oct 18. After this action, SEIFERT THOMAS J now owns 253,352 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $945,432 using the latest closing price.

Zatlyn Michelle, the President and COO of Cloudflare Inc, sale 12,820 shares at $63.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Zatlyn Michelle is holding 0 shares at $819,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.51 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -19.83. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -36.16, with -8.84 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 252.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.65. Total debt to assets is 60.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.