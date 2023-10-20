Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has gone up by 12.96% for the week, with a -17.57% drop in the past month and a -20.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.56% for CCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.22% for CCO’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is $1.78, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for CCO is 435.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCO on October 20, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

CCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) has increased by 6.09 when compared to last closing price of 1.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-28 that The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings agreed to pay more than $26 million to resolve charges it bribed Chinese government officials to obtain outdoor advertising contracts in violation of U.S. law.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CCO Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -18.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +12.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3010. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 16.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -3.89. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.