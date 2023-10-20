Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIFR is 2.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is $5.00, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 42.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.76% of that float. On October 20, 2023, CIFR’s average trading volume was 1.31M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 2.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-19 that NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced it will provide a business update and release its third quarter 2023 financial results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

CIFR’s Market Performance

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has experienced a 8.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month, and a -35.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for CIFR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.93% for the last 200 days.

CIFR Trading at -7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +303.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc saw 364.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Kelly Patrick Arthur, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Aug 17. After this action, Kelly Patrick Arthur now owns 235,351 shares of Cipher Mining Inc, valued at $111,650 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Patrick Arthur, the Co-President and COO of Cipher Mining Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kelly Patrick Arthur is holding 270,351 shares at $49,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -3.54, with -3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.