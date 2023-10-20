Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (ELP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (ELP) has gone down by -0.25% for the week, with a -8.03% drop in the past month and a 2.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.63% for ELP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for ELP’s stock, with a 9.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (NYSE: ELP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (ELP) is $11.71, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for ELP is 335.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELP on October 20, 2023 was 651.07K shares.

ELP) stock’s latest price update

Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (NYSE: ELP)’s stock price has soared by 3.69 in relation to previous closing price of 7.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Copel’s successful privatization has led to increased share value, driven by the potential for improved efficiency and profitability through private ownership. While the outlook is positive, the rapid share price appreciation and high valuation raise caution, especially if leverage remains high. Careful consideration is advised when considering investments in Copel’s shares due to potential valuation adjustments.

ELP Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR saw 17.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+22.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value 8.81, with 3.61 for asset returns.

Based on Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (ELP), the company’s capital structure generated 61.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.94. Total debt to assets is 25.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (ELP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.