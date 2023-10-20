Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET)’s stock price has soared by 12.28 in relation to previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for CJET is 14.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CJET on October 20, 2023 was 114.57K shares.

CJET’s Market Performance

CJET stock saw an increase of 18.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.19% and a quarterly increase of -21.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.39% for Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.21% for CJET’s stock, with a -57.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at 33.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET rose by +18.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc saw -75.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.67 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.