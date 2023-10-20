Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is $23.92, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.34B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on October 20, 2023 was 7.56M shares.

CVE) stock’s latest price update

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.14relation to previous closing price of 21.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that Cenovus Energy is a large integrated oil and gas producer in Canada with strong financial results and high dividend coverage ratios. The Series 3 preferred shares currently yield 6.1%, but the dividend rate will reset at the end of 2024. The Series 1 preferred shares currently yield 5.5% and could offer a yield of 10-12.5% starting in Q1 2026, based on assumptions of a 3-4.15% long-term bond yield.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE’s stock has risen by 3.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.11% and a quarterly rise of 21.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Cenovus Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.12% for CVE’s stock, with a 16.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVE Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.42. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc saw 9.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 6.97 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.