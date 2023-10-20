Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CLS stock has gone down by -1.60%, with a monthly gain of 14.33% and a quarterly surge of 56.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Celestica, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for CLS’s stock, with a 59.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celestica, Inc. (CLS) is $26.11, which is -$3.72 below the current market price. The public float for CLS is 110.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLS on October 20, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 26.05. However, the company has seen a -1.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that Pursuing prosperity and enduring success requires a keen eye for innovation, adaptability, and strategic foresight. In this era of rapid technological advancements and economic challenges, identifying companies hibernating for remarkable growth is complicated.

CLS Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.32. In addition, Celestica, Inc. saw 126.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 10.49, with 3.16 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.