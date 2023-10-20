CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CASI is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CASI is $10.00, which is $6.4 above the current price. The public float for CASI is 6.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CASI on October 20, 2023 was 15.45K shares.

CASI) stock’s latest price update

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI)’s stock price has soared by 26.85 in relation to previous closing price of 2.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-01-06 that Shares of Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc. CASI, +3.63% were up 10% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said China will allow a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a multiple myeloma drug developed by the privately held Cleave Therapeutics. The study is expected to start this year.

CASI’s Market Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) has experienced a 24.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 76.47% rise in the past month, and a 47.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.03% for CASI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.99% for CASI’s stock, with a 52.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CASI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CASI Trading at 50.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.05%, as shares surge +80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASI rose by +24.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 101.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.02 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -122.10. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.61. Equity return is now at value -36.51, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.