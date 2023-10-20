Caredx Inc (CDNA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDNA is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDNA is $10.60, which is $5.48 above the current price. The public float for CDNA is 51.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNA on October 20, 2023 was 753.47K shares.

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 5.28, however, the company has experienced a -5.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Although the revenue and EPS for CareDx (CDNA) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

CDNA’s Market Performance

Caredx Inc (CDNA) has seen a -5.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.29% decline in the past month and a -48.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.23% for CDNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNA Trading at -31.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -31.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Caredx Inc saw -53.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,818 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 479,164 shares of Caredx Inc, valued at $19,483 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald sale 2,819 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 481,982 shares at $26,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caredx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -19.79, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Caredx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caredx Inc (CDNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.