Cano Health Inc (CANO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cano Health Inc (CANO) is $1.20, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for CANO is 215.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CANO on October 20, 2023 was 11.49M shares.

The stock price of Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) has plunged by -6.67 when compared to previous closing price of 0.18, but the company has seen a -11.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that While it’s an uncomfortable topic, every investor must face the prospect of stocks to sell. Like it or not, market success doesn’t just come down to picking winners.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CANO’s Market Performance

CANO’s stock has fallen by -11.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.74% and a quarterly drop of -88.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.75% for Cano Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.58% for CANO’s stock, with a -84.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CANO Trading at -52.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -25.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2281. In addition, Cano Health Inc saw -87.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Camerlinck Robert, who sale 30,646 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, Camerlinck Robert now owns 26,958,642 shares of Cano Health Inc, valued at $23,453 using the latest closing price.

Aguilar Richard, the Chief Clinical Officer of Cano Health Inc, sale 400,000 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Aguilar Richard is holding 1,213,984 shares at $525,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -132.92, with -19.31 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cano Health Inc (CANO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.