British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, BTI stock has gone down by -0.20%, with a monthly decline of -11.18% and a quarterly plunge of -11.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for British American Tobacco Plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for BTI’s stock, with a -13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) is above average at 6.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) is $49.87, which is $19.85 above the current market price. The public float for BTI is 2.23B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTI on October 20, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

BTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 30.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that British American Tobacco PLC (LSE:BATS) and other Big Tobacco players are tapping the tea market to counter European bans on flavoured heated tobacco products and falling demand for traditional cigarettes. BAT has introduced a tobacco-free nicotine-infused heated rooibos tea product in nine European markets, and plans to roll them out globally, according to a Reuters report.

BTI Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.91. In addition, British American Tobacco Plc ADR saw -24.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+70.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 11.51, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI), the company’s capital structure generated 51.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.02. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.