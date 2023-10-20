Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) is 233.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OWL is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is $15.64, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for OWL is 443.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% of that float. On October 20, 2023, OWL’s average trading volume was 4.43M shares.

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) has decreased by -2.69 when compared to last closing price of 13.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that I believe Blue Owl Capital has the potential to offer double-digit returns to investors based on its excellent dividend growth potential and strong financials. Fee-related earnings increased by 24% year-over-year and were fueled by double-digit growth in AUM and a consistent gross margin of over 60%.

OWL’s Market Performance

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has experienced a -6.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.63% drop in the past month, and a 4.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for OWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for OWL stock, with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

OWL Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc saw 19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 1.55, with 0.29 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.