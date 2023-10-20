Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) by analysts is $18.50, which is $15.46 above the current market price. The public float for BTDR is 21.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BTDR was 147.05K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BTDR) stock’s latest price update

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s stock price has dropped by -11.00 in relation to previous closing price of 3.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -32.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTDR’s Market Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen a -32.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -77.65% decline in the past month and a -70.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.86% for BTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.53% for BTDR’s stock, with a -68.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTDR Trading at -71.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.76%, as shares sank -74.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR fell by -31.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -70.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48. Equity return is now at value -13.95, with -7.52 for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.