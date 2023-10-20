Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX)’s stock price has plunge by -7.40relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -33.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Heinen – Chief Financial Officer Frank Karbe – President and CEO Diane Gomez – Chief Commercial Officer Mark Berman – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Keay Nakae – Chardan Rahul Rakhit – LifeSci Capital Operator Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Better Therapeutics’ Second Quarter 2023 Update Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

, and the 36-month beta value for BTTX is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTTX is $6.00, which is $6.8 above the current market price. The public float for BTTX is 16.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for BTTX on October 20, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX stock saw a decrease of -33.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -49.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -73.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.33% for Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.00% for BTTX stock, with a simple moving average of -77.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -59.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.46%, as shares sank -42.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX fell by -33.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3251. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc saw -81.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from PERRY DAVID P, who purchase 1,233,045 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Jul 27. After this action, PERRY DAVID P now owns 13,030,393 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc, valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Parker Geoffrey M., the Director of Better Therapeutics Inc, purchase 685,025 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Parker Geoffrey M. is holding 1,028,055 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

The total capital return value is set at -127.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.83. Equity return is now at value -1021.64, with -152.41 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.