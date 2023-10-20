Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Stock Observes -95.92% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has seen a 10.75% increase in the past week, with a -29.46% drop in the past month, and a -95.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for BETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for BETR’s stock, with a -95.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) is above average at 2.67x. The 36-month beta value for BETR is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for BETR is 241.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume of BETR on October 20, 2023 was 5.48M shares.

BETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) has jumped by 7.32 compared to previous close of 0.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-19 that What are the best penny stocks under $1? If you saw this headline, that’s probably a question you have heading into the second half of the week.

BETR Trading at -93.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -21.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -98.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETR rose by +10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4375. In addition, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. saw -95.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETR

The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value 46.44, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.