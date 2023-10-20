BankUnited Inc (BKU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU)’s stock price has dropped by -1.43 in relation to previous closing price of 22.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The price-to-earnings ratio for BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) is above average at 7.55x. The 36-month beta value for BKU is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for BKU is $27.64, which is $4.63 above than the current price. The public float for BKU is 73.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. The average trading volume of BKU on October 20, 2023 was 789.20K shares.

BKU’s Market Performance

BKU’s stock has seen a 2.59% increase for the week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month and a -19.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for BankUnited Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for BKU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.60% for the last 200 days.

BKU Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.16. In addition, BankUnited Inc saw -34.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc, valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Prudenti A. Gail, the Director of BankUnited Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Prudenti A. Gail is holding 9,729 shares at $167,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Based on BankUnited Inc (BKU), the company’s capital structure generated 264.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 17.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, BankUnited Inc (BKU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.