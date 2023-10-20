Baker Hughes Co (BKR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKR is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BKR is $41.12, which is $4.86 above the current price. The public float for BKR is 1.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKR on October 20, 2023 was 6.74M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 35.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-18 that As the global oil market focuses its attention on the oil-supply risks tied to the war between Israel and Hamas, U.S. production has climbed to its highest level on record and it’s expected to continue its rise next year.

BKR’s Market Performance

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has experienced a 2.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.61% drop in the past month, and a 0.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for BKR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for BKR’s stock, with a 11.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKR Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.04. In addition, Baker Hughes Co saw 20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $35.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 59,463 shares of Baker Hughes Co, valued at $352,000 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of Baker Hughes Co, sale 10,000 shares at $36.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 63,997 shares at $365,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Co stands at -2.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.79. Equity return is now at value 7.67, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Co (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.