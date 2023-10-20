Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 17.12. However, the company has seen a -3.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is a renewable energy company with a geographically diversified portfolio and a strong dividend. The company’s business model focuses on renewable energy projects, efficient natural gas plants, transmission networks, and water distribution assets. Atlantica’s corporate strategy prioritizes debt management, cautious investment, and maintaining a geographically diversified portfolio.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (NASDAQ: AY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The public float for AY is 66.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AY on October 20, 2023 was 637.01K shares.

AY’s Market Performance

AY stock saw a decrease of -3.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.70% for AY stock, with a simple moving average of -30.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AY stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for AY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AY in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $31 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AY Trading at -17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.12. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc saw -34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Equity return is now at value 0.97, with 0.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc (AY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.