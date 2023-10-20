Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (ACAQ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (ACAQ) has gone down by -72.43% for the week, with a -77.17% drop in the past month and a -76.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 40.39% for ACAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -69.23% for ACAQ’s stock, with a -75.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACAQ is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACAQ is 1.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACAQ on October 20, 2023 was 48.52K shares.

ACAQ) stock’s latest price update

Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2022-07-28 that Isabelle Freidheim, Athena founder and chairman of the board joined Alix Steel and Anna Edwards on "Bloomberg Markets: European Close" to discuss taking German EV maker e.Go public in a SPAC deal valued at $913 million dollars.

ACAQ Trading at -74.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.00%, as shares sank -77.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAQ fell by -72.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp saw -75.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAQ

The total capital return value is set at -3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.91. Equity return is now at value -0.88, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (ACAQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.