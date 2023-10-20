Assessing the Risk and Potential of Genpact Ltd’s (G) Stock

The stock of Genpact Ltd (G) has gone down by -1.65% for the week, with a -4.93% drop in the past month and a -7.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for G. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for G’s stock, with a -13.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) is above average at 16.16x. The 36-month beta value for G is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for G is $42.40, which is $7.13 above than the current price. The public float for G is 166.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of G on October 20, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

G) stock’s latest price update

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.05 in relation to its previous close of 36.38. However, the company has experienced a -1.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-10-09 that Information technology and professional services company Genpact Ltd. (G, Financial) is domiciled in Bermuda, but does business globally but with a large presence in India.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

G Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.23. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw -23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Tyagarajan N. V., who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $35.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Tyagarajan N. V. now owns 8,300 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $61,014 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Piyush, the Senior Vice President and CHRO of Genpact Ltd, sale 29,491 shares at $37.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Mehta Piyush is holding 106,212 shares at $1,096,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Ltd stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 22.15, with 9.04 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Ltd (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Genpact Ltd (G) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.