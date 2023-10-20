Assessing the Risk and Potential of Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s (NRGV) Stock

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has seen a -13.56% decrease in the past week, with a -21.79% drop in the past month, and a -33.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.55% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.54% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -23.82% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for NRGV is at 0.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRGV is $6.75, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 74.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.73% of that float. The average trading volume for NRGV on October 20, 2023 was 845.60K shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18. However, the company has seen a -13.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that LUGANO, Switzerland & WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) (“Energy Vault” or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable grid-scale energy storage solutions, announced today that the Company will release its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET. Participants may access the call at 1-844-826-3033, international callers may use 1-412-317-5185, and request.

NRGV Trading at -23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -14.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc saw -31.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Oct 11. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 644,800 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, valued at $18,825 using the latest closing price.

Icoren Goncagul, the Chief People Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Icoren Goncagul is holding 653,699 shares at $18,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -39.47, with -30.34 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.