Ares Acquisition Corporation II’s (AACT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month and a 1.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.07% for AACT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for AACT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AACT is 50.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AACT on October 20, 2023 was 152.70K shares.

AACT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: AACT) has jumped by 0.10 compared to previous close of 10.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AACT Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACT fell by -0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation II saw 1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AACT

Based on Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT), the company’s capital structure generated 2,602.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.