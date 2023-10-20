Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ: AMTI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.95 in relation to its previous close of 0.15. However, the company has experienced a -10.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-14 that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMTI is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) is $1.00, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for AMTI is 25.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On October 20, 2023, AMTI’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

AMTI’s Market Performance

AMTI stock saw a decrease of -10.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.31% for Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.97% for AMTI stock, with a simple moving average of -58.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMTI Trading at -33.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1647. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc saw -66.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Mahmood Tahir Ph.D., who sale 184,442 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Oct 06. After this action, Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. now owns 771,058 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, valued at $30,378 using the latest closing price.

Cross Shawn, the CEO & Chair of the Board of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, sale 193,960 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Cross Shawn is holding 752,307 shares at $30,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -84.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.63. Equity return is now at value -157.19, with -108.06 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.25. Total debt to assets is 33.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.