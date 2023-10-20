Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 293.39x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $87.50, which is $11.63 above than the current price. The public float for TTD is 441.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on October 20, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TTD) stock’s latest price update

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has dropped by -1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 76.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that Microsoft is bringing its AI expertise to bear on an array of its services and products. The Trade Desk’s adoption of AI is giving it a leg up in the fast-growing realm of digital advertising.

TTD’s Market Performance

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen a -10.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.09% decline in the past month and a -9.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for TTD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.16. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 69.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Green Jeffrey Terry, who sale 25,250 shares at the price of $84.90 back on Oct 13. After this action, Green Jeffrey Terry now owns 1,362,745 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $2,143,725 using the latest closing price.

Green Jeffrey Terry, the President and CEO of Trade Desk Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $84.74 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Green Jeffrey Terry is holding 1,387,995 shares at $6,355,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.