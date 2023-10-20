Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) is above average at 6.91x. The 36-month beta value for SBLK is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBLK is $23.07, which is $6.97 above than the current price. The public float for SBLK is 97.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume of SBLK on October 20, 2023 was 877.71K shares.

SBLK) stock’s latest price update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 19.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes in New York on Monday, November 13, 2023. Star Bulk’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

SBLK’s Market Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) has seen a -2.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.72% gain in the past month and a 12.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for SBLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for SBLK’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBLK Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.40. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp stands at +39.38. The total capital return value is set at 17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 13.94, with 8.25 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.58. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.