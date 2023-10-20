Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marketwise Inc (MKTW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) is above average at 61.61x. The 36-month beta value for MKTW is also noteworthy at 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MKTW is $3.00, which is $2.03 above than the current price. The public float for MKTW is 25.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of MKTW on October 20, 2023 was 120.62K shares.

MKTW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) has increased by 9.67 when compared to last closing price of 1.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-27 that BALTIMORE, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Company will host a live video webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that same day to discuss the financial results.

MKTW’s Market Performance

Marketwise Inc (MKTW) has experienced a 14.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.36% drop in the past month, and a -8.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for MKTW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.67% for MKTW’s stock, with a -11.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MKTW Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTW rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5310. In addition, Marketwise Inc saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTW starting from Tongue Glenn H, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Sep 12. After this action, Tongue Glenn H now owns 93,540 shares of Marketwise Inc, valued at $8,850 using the latest closing price.

Tongue Glenn H, the Director of Marketwise Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Tongue Glenn H is holding 88,540 shares at $22,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+87.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marketwise Inc stands at +3.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Marketwise Inc (MKTW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.