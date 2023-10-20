Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is above average at 11.17x. The 36-month beta value for HP is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HP is $47.67, which is $3.57 above than the current price. The public float for HP is 95.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume of HP on October 20, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

HP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) has dropped by -3.89 compared to previous close of 44.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-10-11 that HP (HPQ) shares advanced after the PC and printer maker reported 2024 earnings guidance in line with estimates and boosted its dividend.

HP’s Market Performance

HP’s stock has risen by 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.08% and a quarterly rise of 4.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.26% for HP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.84% for the last 200 days.

HP Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.01. In addition, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 74,373 shares at the price of $43.65 back on Sep 27. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 1,265,915 shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc., valued at $3,246,381 using the latest closing price.

Adams Raymond John III, the SVP SALES, MARKETING & DIGITAL of Helmerich & Payne, Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Adams Raymond John III is holding 69,025 shares at $112,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.05 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. stands at +0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value 14.55, with 9.14 for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 21.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.39. Total debt to assets is 13.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.