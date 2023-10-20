Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Data Knights Acquisition Corp (DKDCA)

The 36-month beta value for DKDCA is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DKDCA is 1.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of DKDCA on October 20, 2023 was 38.11K shares.

DKDCA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Data Knights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DKDCA) has dropped by -29.29 compared to previous close of 10.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DKDCA’s Market Performance

Data Knights Acquisition Corp (DKDCA) has seen a -27.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.56% decline in the past month and a -27.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for DKDCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.71% for DKDCA’s stock, with a -26.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DKDCA Trading at -30.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKDCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.73%, as shares sank -31.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKDCA fell by -27.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Data Knights Acquisition Corp saw -25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DKDCA

The total capital return value is set at -8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Data Knights Acquisition Corp (DKDCA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.