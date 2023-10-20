Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

The 36-month beta value for BFLY is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BFLY is $3.50, which is $4.24 above than the current price. The public float for BFLY is 148.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.86% of that float. The average trading volume of BFLY on October 20, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BFLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) has increased by 2.52 when compared to last closing price of 0.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Butterfly Network’s mission to democratize ultrasound imaging with handheld scanners has not gained widespread adoption. The company’s recent Q2/2023 earnings report showed a decline in revenues, and management is guiding for a YoY decline in revenues for the full year. Butterfly Network is pivoting towards artificial intelligence, but it remains uncertain if this will be enough to reset the company’s growth trajectory.

BFLY’s Market Performance

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has experienced a -12.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.89% drop in the past month, and a -65.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.65% for BFLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.67% for BFLY’s stock, with a -60.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFLY Trading at -44.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares sank -30.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0268. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc saw -66.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 1,748 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Oct 03. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,024,080 shares of Butterfly Network Inc, valued at $1,921 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc, sale 3,300 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,025,828 shares at $3,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.57 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc stands at -229.90. The total capital return value is set at -45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.62. Equity return is now at value -45.35, with -34.99 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 9.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.93. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.