The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has seen a -3.95% decrease in the past week, with a 10.96% gain in the past month, and a 22.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for EDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for EDU’s stock, with a 31.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) is 56.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) is $67.38, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 169.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On October 20, 2023, EDU’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has plunge by -1.60relation to previous closing price of 60.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that It’s no secret that China’s economy has struggled in recent years. However, Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco sees opportunity amidst the chaos.

EDU Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.10. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 72.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 4.85, with 2.85 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.