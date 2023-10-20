AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) is above average at 22.63x. The 36-month beta value for HKD is also noteworthy at 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

HKD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of HKD on October 20, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.33 in relation to its previous close of 5.45. However, the company has experienced a -7.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-22 that AMTD Digital Inc. ( HKD, Financial), headquartered in Hong Kong, is at the forefront of digital transformation in Asia. The company provides innovative digital platforms and services across various sectors, from finance and media to content, marketing and investment.

HKD’s Market Performance

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) has seen a -7.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.84% decline in the past month and a -23.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for HKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.38% for HKD’s stock, with a -30.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HKD Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares sank -6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc ADR saw -48.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc ADR stands at +126.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In summary, AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.