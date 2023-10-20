Amphenol Corp. (APH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 81.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that PCTEL Inc shares surged 47% to $6.86 in late-morning trading on Monday after the wireless technology solutions provider announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for $7 per share in cash, or a total consideration of about $139.7 million, representing a more than 50% premium to Friday’s closing price. PCTEL said the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2024.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amphenol Corp. (APH) is $95.03, which is $14.6 above the current market price. The public float for APH is 592.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APH on October 20, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

The stock of Amphenol Corp. (APH) has seen a -3.86% decrease in the past week, with a -4.62% drop in the past month, and a -3.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for APH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.65% for APH’s stock, with a -0.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $93 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.97. In addition, Amphenol Corp. saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 176,186 shares at the price of $88.24 back on Aug 31. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corp., valued at $15,547,023 using the latest closing price.

Doherty William J, the President, CS Division of Amphenol Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $88.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Doherty William J is holding 0 shares at $4,428,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corp. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 27.24, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corp. (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amphenol Corp. (APH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.