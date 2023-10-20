Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is $23.38, which is $14.38 above the current market price. The public float for AMAM is 63.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAM on October 20, 2023 was 615.15K shares.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM)’s stock price has dropped by -11.68 in relation to previous closing price of 10.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -34.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-21 that The company, formerly based in the Cayman Islands, is moving to Delaware. It is expected to announce trial data next week regarding two of its lead therapies.

AMAM’s Market Performance

AMAM’s stock has fallen by -34.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.81% and a quarterly drop of -40.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.74% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.88% for AMAM’s stock, with a -14.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAM Trading at -27.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.17%, as shares sank -23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM fell by -34.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +334.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 296.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 751,233 shares at the price of $9.24 back on Sep 18. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 69,465,823 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $6,944,924 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., purchase 1,401,505 shares at $9.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 68,714,590 shares at $12,680,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72. Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -39.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.