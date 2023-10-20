Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ABNB stock has gone down by -4.76%, with a monthly decline of -13.07% and a quarterly plunge of -19.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.52% for ABNB’s stock, with a -2.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABNB is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABNB is $141.76, which is $21.92 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 401.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.66% of that float. The average trading volume for ABNB on October 20, 2023 was 6.59M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has dropped by -1.80 compared to previous close of 122.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that Turn your unused real estate — including land — into rental property. Working in retirement is still an option, although there are some rules you’ll want to know about first.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $141 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at -9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.09. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 40.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Bernstein David C, who sale 3,402 shares at the price of $123.59 back on Oct 17. After this action, Bernstein David C now owns 41,611 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $420,453 using the latest closing price.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc, sale 2,750 shares at $125.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N is holding 167,645 shares at $344,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 44.65, with 11.43 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.