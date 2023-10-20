Agiliti Inc (AGTI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Agiliti Inc (NYSE: AGTI) has jumped by 5.71 compared to previous close of 5.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Agiliti, Inc. sells medical and healthcare equipment products and maintenance services in the United States. Deteriorating fundamentals and turnover at the CEO level raise concerns about the firm’s leadership and near-term prospects. The company’s financial position is concerning, with limited liquidity, high debt, and a weak revenue outlook.

Agiliti Inc (NYSE: AGTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agiliti Inc (AGTI) is $11.05, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for AGTI is 33.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGTI on October 20, 2023 was 448.00K shares.

AGTI’s Market Performance

AGTI’s stock has seen a 3.54% increase for the week, with a -20.83% drop in the past month and a -66.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for Agiliti Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.84% for AGTI’s stock, with a -62.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGTI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AGTI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AGTI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGTI Trading at -31.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTI rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Agiliti Inc saw -65.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGTI starting from Leonard Thomas J, who sale 27,558 shares at the price of $7.12 back on Sep 20. After this action, Leonard Thomas J now owns 966,122 shares of Agiliti Inc, valued at $196,103 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Thomas J, the Director of Agiliti Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $7.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Leonard Thomas J is holding 938,564 shares at $108,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agiliti Inc stands at +2.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return is now at value 0.46, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Agiliti Inc (AGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 125.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.62. Total debt to assets is 47.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agiliti Inc (AGTI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.