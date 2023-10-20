Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)’s stock price has dropped by -9.26 in relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Advantage Solutions Inc. is a $980-million market cap company that provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. In Q2 FY2023, ADV reported revenue growth of 5.7% YoY increase, and adjusted EBITDA at $104 million. But net income turned into a net loss due to increased costs. If the management succeeds in what it promised, I think ADV’s equity value should be ~$1,179 million at 7x EV/EBITDA – that’s 21% more than its current market cap.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is $3.43, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for ADV is 96.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADV on October 20, 2023 was 399.03K shares.

ADV’s Market Performance

ADV stock saw a decrease of -16.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.78% for ADV’s stock, with a 8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADV Trading at -12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV fell by -16.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw 17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from KILTS JAMES M, who purchase 15,700 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Sep 07. After this action, KILTS JAMES M now owns 605,441 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $41,776 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 19,167 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 589,741 shares at $50,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Equity return is now at value -80.72, with -29.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.