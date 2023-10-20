Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) is $12.43, which is $8.49 above the current market price. The public float for ADPT is 141.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADPT on October 20, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

The stock of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 4.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that After a number of updates, there is no change in my investment rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Q2 FY’23 results showed mixed performance, with expectations for FY’23 sales to hit $215mm at the upper end of guidance. Technical indicators suggest a neutral posture for ADPT in the coming months.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ADPT’s Market Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has seen a -4.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.20% decline in the past month and a -47.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for ADPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.83% for ADPT’s stock, with a -44.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADPT Trading at -28.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp saw -46.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from SOOD NITIN, who sale 10,550 shares at the price of $6.54 back on Aug 08. After this action, SOOD NITIN now owns 214,808 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, valued at $68,997 using the latest closing price.

SOOD NITIN, the Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sale 5,652 shares at $6.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that SOOD NITIN is holding 225,358 shares at $38,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.94 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stands at -108.03. The total capital return value is set at -28.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.62. Equity return is now at value -41.76, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.