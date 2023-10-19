Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (TKLF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TKLF) has increased by 3.25 when compared to last closing price of 1.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-08-15 that Yoshitsu Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TKLF ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2022 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Mei Kanayama – Chief Executive Officer Youichiro Haga – Principal Accounting and Financial Officer Tina Xiao – Ascent Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Mei Kanayama Thank you, operator and everyone, for joining Yoshitsu’s Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call today.

The 36-month beta value for TKLF is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

TKLF currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of TKLF on October 19, 2023 was 291.26K shares.

TKLF’s Market Performance

TKLF’s stock has seen a -0.96% decrease for the week, with a 18.13% rise in the past month and a -23.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.82% for TKLF’s stock, with a -12.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKLF Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKLF fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9986. In addition, Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR saw -16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.49 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.83.

Based on Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (TKLF), the company’s capital structure generated 264.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.57. Total debt to assets is 52.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (TKLF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.